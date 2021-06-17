Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 55,646 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 218.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.74. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,868. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

