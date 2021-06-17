Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $77.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $77,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

