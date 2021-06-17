Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $638.85. 5,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,754. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

