Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded up $7.93 on Thursday, reaching $2,306.16. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,347.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.