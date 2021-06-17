Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 17,109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

