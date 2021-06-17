Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of BBDO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 53,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,018. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

