Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.11

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

BCMXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

