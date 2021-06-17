Bank of Hawaii Purchases 617 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cummins were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $243.28. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

