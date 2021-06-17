Bank of Hawaii Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.91. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

