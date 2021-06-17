Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 235,840 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,428,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $188,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,142. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

