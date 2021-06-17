Bank of Montreal Can Has $252.74 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $252,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,510. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

