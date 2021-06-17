Bank of Montreal Can Has $416.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 967,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $416,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 402,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

