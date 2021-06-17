Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

