Baron Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $336.62. 362,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

