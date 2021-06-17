Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 362,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,376,963 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $22.45.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.