Barry E. Greene Acquires 8,800 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SAGE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 7,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

