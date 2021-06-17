BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 1.7%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.25 ($45.00) and last traded at €38.60 ($45.41). 15,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.25 ($46.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.70.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

