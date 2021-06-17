BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) has been given a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBTV. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BBTV traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.95. 34,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The firm has a market cap of C$163.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.62. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

