BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBTV opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.