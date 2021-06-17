Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $231.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,214,984,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

