BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BeiGene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, CIF Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $333.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.