Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.49 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $53.01 million and $15.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

