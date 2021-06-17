BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.20

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 4712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Several research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

