Berry Data Tops One Day Volume of $1,091.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1,091.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

