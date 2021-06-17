BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

