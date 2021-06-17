BIDR Market Cap Reaches $15.64 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $13.55 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00059313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00180984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.00910782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.78 or 1.00128488 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.