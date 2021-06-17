BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,357 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $64.25.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.