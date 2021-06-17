Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BIOAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 35,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.26.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

