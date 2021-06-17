Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRA. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.09. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

