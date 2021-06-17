Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 13th total of 986,600 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of BMRA remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The company has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.