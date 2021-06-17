Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.10. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 61,333 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 1,812.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 236,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 8,126.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 218,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $177,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

