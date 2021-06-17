BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $21,956.38 and approximately $43.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.45 or 0.00704203 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002397 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.