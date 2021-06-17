Bitcoin Confidential Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,885.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,885.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00138889 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.