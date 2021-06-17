Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) vs. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Critical Survey

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitcoin Group and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 12 3 0 2.20

PPD has a consensus price target of $43.36, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A PPD 2.93% -29.55% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Group and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPD $4.68 billion 3.47 $153.69 million $1.13 40.97

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPD has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Bitcoin Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

