Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $165.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.10 billion and $635.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $165.14 or 0.00420353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,287.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.01572774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00056913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003977 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,762,695 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.

