Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Hits $3,476.83 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.83 and $62.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.88 or 0.99969129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00082657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002548 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

