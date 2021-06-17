Bitradio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $49,508.87 and $70.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.00455945 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,098,064 coins and its circulating supply is 10,098,060 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.