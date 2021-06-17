Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Hits $20.02 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

