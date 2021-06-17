BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

