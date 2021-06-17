BlackRock Inc. Has $129.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Ubiquiti worth $129,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $306.35 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.