BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,093,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $24,952,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $19,775,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

