BlackRock Inc. Purchases 282,981 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.87% of Caleres worth $132,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

