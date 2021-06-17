BlackRock Inc. Purchases 889,226 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of Primoris Services worth $141,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Primoris Services by 115.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

PRIM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.