BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Preferred Bank worth $139,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

