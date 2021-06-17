BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

MYJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

