Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

