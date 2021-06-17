Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
