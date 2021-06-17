Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0-876.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.86 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

Blucora stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,821.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

