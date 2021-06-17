Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $885.00

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 681620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905.50 ($11.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.04. The firm has a market cap of £905.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.81.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

