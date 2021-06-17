Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

