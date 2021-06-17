Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.