BMO Capital Markets Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

